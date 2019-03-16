Bills sign former Patriots offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle

The Buffalo Bills continued retooling their offensive line Saturday, raiding a division rival in the process.

The team announced a one-year contract with former New England Patriots offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle. A 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, Waddle served as the swing tackle on the Patriots' Super Bowl championship team last season. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games, with three starts.

Waddle has played in 61 career games, starting 31 of them, with the Lions and Patriots. He joined the NFL with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2013. After being waived by the Lions late in the 2015 season, Waddle landed in New England. He's been a part of two Super Bowl winners.

Waddle, 27, is the Bills' fifth addition to the team's offensive line since the start of the offseason. He joins center/guard Spencer Long, center/guard Jon Feliciano, center Mitch Morse and tackle Ty Nsekhe on what promises to be a vastly different depth chart in 2019. Those additions mean an intense competition for spots on the 53-man roster will take place at training camp.

Morse will replace the combination of Ryan Groy and Russell Bodine as the team's starting center, while Long could step in for guard John Miller, who signed as an unrestricted free agent with Cincinnati. Both Nsekhe and Waddle can play both tackle spots, which could lead to a competition to replace Jordan Mills on the right side, with the loser serving as the swing tackle. Mills and Groy are unsigned unrestricted free agents.