Bryan A. Hall, 36, financial services project manager

March 17, 1982 – March 8, 2019

Bryan A. Hall, a project manager for Toyota Financial Services, died unexpectedly March 8 in Medical City Frisco, a hospital in Frisco, Texas, after suffering a heart attack. He was 36.

A native of Lewiston, he attended Sacred Heart Villa School in Lewiston and Stella Niagara. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, he attended Syracuse University, where he played on the club rugby team, and graduated from the School of Management in 2004.

Mr. Hall began a 15-year career with Toyota Financial Services in Connecticut, then worked in supervisory and managerial positions in Boston, Mass.; Baltimore, Md., and Middletown, N.Y. In October 2017, he went to Toyota North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, where he was an insurance project manager.

A fitness enthusiast, he was a diehard fan of the Buffalo Bills and rooted as well for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Mets and Syracuse University teams.

He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth “Liz” Wawro, in 2007.

Survivors also include two daughters, Eva and Emily; his parents, Robert and Barbara; and a sister, Tina Feibusch.

Services were held Saturday, March 16, in M. J. Colucci and Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls.