State brush-burning ban begins Saturday, runs until mid-May

The annual statewide spring burn ban goes into effect Saturday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported.

The ban on residential brush burning runs through May 14. It is designed to protect against wildfires.

"The ban has been extremely effective in reducing the number of wildfires," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

State officials found that the open burning of debris was the greatest cause of spring wildfires in New York and began the annual ban in 2009.

When temperatures are warmer, the past fall's debris, dead grass and leaves dry out. Winds and a lack of green vegetation can help brush fires grow and spread during the spring, state officials said.

Since the ban was established, the annual average number of spring fires decreased by 42.6 percent, the DEC said.