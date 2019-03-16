Breakdowns down the stretch cost Daemen in NCAA II regional loss

Freshman Quashawn Lane blocked Daemen's attempt at a tying basket with 12 seconds to play then made three free throws for the University of New Haven in a 72-67 triumph over the Wildcats in the NCAA Division II East Regional in Manchester, N.H.

Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen team played from behind most of the game. Then after coming back from two nine-point deficits, had defensive breakdowns down the stretch.

New Haven led 39-30 at the half after Daemen had rallied to tie the game at 28-all. The Wildcats started the second half on a 9-0 run for a tie at 39-all, but soon found themselves in another nine-point hole, 53-44.

Again Daemen rallied, tying the game at 64-all on a layup by Andy Sischo with 2:26 left. But then Daemen allowed a easy layup off an inbounds play, and then a clean drive to the basket that put New Haven in front to stay with 1:13 left.

Sischo went to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game with 20.1 seconds left, but missed the first of two. He made the second leaving the score at 68-67.

Elijah Bailey of the Chargers then missed the first of two leaving his team in front by two but Lane save the Charger by blocking Darius Garvin's shot on the baseline. After Lane missed the first of two free throws with 9 seconds left, Daemen called time out to set up a chance for a 3-point play, but the best it could do was an off-balance air ball from the right wing by Jeff Redband.

Sischo led Daemen with 19 points. Garvin and Redband had 11 each. Bailey had 17, Lane and Roy Kane Jr. had 14 each and Derrick Rowland 13 for UNH.

Daemen ended its season with a 20-10 record. New Haven (21-9) will face host Saint Anselm's, which defeated Molloy (N.Y.), 81-71, earlier Saturday. Saint Thomas Aquinas also advanced with a 61-59 win over Le Moyne. Dominican (N.Y.) upset No. 2 seed Merrimack, 64-50.