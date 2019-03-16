Area colleges (March 17)
Saturday’s results
BASEBALL
Indiana 5, Canisius 2
Cincinnati 5, Niagara 0
Miami (Ohio) 7, St. Bonaventure 6
Russmatt Invitational
Fredonia 5-4, New Paltz 3 (Game 1)
Fredonia 4, New Paltz 3 (Game 2)
Mt. St. Joseph 12, D’Youville 2 (Game 1)
Mt. St. Joseph 11, D’Youville 2 (Game 2)
SOFTBALL
Buffalo State at St. John Fisher, ccd.
Geneva 6, D’Youville 0
Ohio Wesleyan 16, D’Youville 1 (5)
USF Tournament
at Clearwater, Fla.
UB 9, Princeton 4
UB 11, LIU Brooklyn 1
UNC Wilmington Tournament
at Wilmington, N.C.
Eastern Kentucky 12, Canisius 4
Youngstown State 4, Canisius 0
Bank of Hawaii
Rainbow Wahine Classic
at Manoa, Hawaii
Hawaii 3, Niagara 1
Morehead State Tournament
at Morehead, Ky.
Bowling Green 21, St. Bonaventure 0 (5)
Morehead State 6, St. Bonaventure 5
MEN’S LACROSSE
Canisius 8, Colgate 6
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Robert Morris 18, St. Bonaventure 6
D’Youville 16, Elmira 4
Thiel 22, Hilbert 2
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MIT 25-25-25, D’Youville 12-19-14
Wilkes Invitational
Medaille 25-25-25, St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 12-15-18
Medaille 25-25-25, Wilkes 22-17-21
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
