Area colleges (March 17)

Saturday’s results

BASEBALL

Indiana 5, Canisius 2

Cincinnati 5, Niagara 0

Miami (Ohio) 7, St. Bonaventure 6

Russmatt Invitational

Fredonia 5-4, New Paltz 3 (Game 1)

Fredonia 4, New Paltz 3 (Game 2)

Mt. St. Joseph 12, D’Youville 2 (Game 1)

Mt. St. Joseph 11, D’Youville 2 (Game 2)

SOFTBALL

Buffalo State at St. John Fisher, ccd.

Geneva 6, D’Youville 0

Ohio Wesleyan 16, D’Youville 1 (5)

USF Tournament

at Clearwater, Fla.

UB 9, Princeton 4

UB 11, LIU Brooklyn 1

UNC Wilmington Tournament

at Wilmington, N.C.

Eastern Kentucky 12, Canisius 4

Youngstown State 4, Canisius 0

Bank of Hawaii

Rainbow Wahine Classic

at Manoa, Hawaii

Hawaii 3, Niagara 1

Morehead State Tournament

at Morehead, Ky.

Bowling Green 21, St. Bonaventure 0 (5)

Morehead State 6, St. Bonaventure 5

MEN’S LACROSSE

Canisius 8, Colgate 6

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Robert Morris 18, St. Bonaventure 6

D’Youville 16, Elmira 4

Thiel 22, Hilbert 2

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MIT 25-25-25, D’Youville 12-19-14

Wilkes Invitational

Medaille 25-25-25, St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 12-15-18

Medaille 25-25-25, Wilkes 22-17-21

