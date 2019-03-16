Angola man charged with DWI after nearly hitting deputy

An Angola man who nearly struck a sheriff's patrol car Friday morning was charged with driving while intoxicated, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Brian J. McGowan, 30, was driving on Ridge Road in the Town of Lockport at 1:49 a.m. when his vehicle veered toward an oncoming patrol vehicle, according to reports.

When McGowan nearly left the roadway, he was pulled over, according to reports, and registered a 0.14 reading on a Breathalyzer test. Deputies also recovered an open, nearly empty bottle of rum from the front seat of his car.

McGowan was charged with DWI, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failure to dim headlights, driving on the shoulder of the road and moving from a lane unsafely.