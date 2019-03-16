Alert cashier keeps Town of Lockport woman from being scammed

An alert Rite-Aid cashier is credited with preventing a Town of Lockport woman from being scammed out of $1,000, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The woman told deputies that she received a call Tuesday afternoon from a man claiming to be a "state police captain," who said her grandson had been arrested in North Carolina after "dope" was found in the trunk of his vehicle. The caller said the charges would be dropped if the woman went to Rite-Aid, purchased $1,000 worth of eBay gift cards and provided the card information to the caller.

When the woman went to a Rite-Aid store, the cashier suspected a scam and refused to sell her the cards, deputies said. The woman did not lose any money in the attempt.