9-year-old left home alone startled by burglary attempt

A 9-year-old girl who was left home alone hid in a closet and called 911 when a would-be burglar shattered glass in the rear door of her Niagara Falls home.

Niagara Falls Police said the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Linwood Avenue. The girl’s mother told police that she had gone shopping briefly, leaving her daughter unattended. The girl told officers that she heard someone knock at the front door, but she did not answer. She then heard someone at the back door.

The girl said she looked out and saw a black male with a hood pulled over his head, then heard glass shatter, prompting her to hide and call police. Officers arrived quickly, but the suspect was gone, according to reports.