Wind advisory posted Friday; gusts up to 50 mph possible

Another gusty day is forecast across the Buffalo Niagara region Friday.

Winds rushing into the region behind a passing cold front could gust up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is posted through 8 p.m. for Erie County along with Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

"Winds of this magnitude may bring down a few tree limbs and result in isolated power outages," the weather service said.

Besides the gusty winds, forecasters said scattered showers are possible this afternoon. Daytime highs are forecast in the mid- to upper 40s.

Showers are forecast Friday night, then could give way to snow showers as temperatures dip below freezing overnight, the weather service said.

Winds are forecast to remain gusty – over 40 mph at times.

Unseasonably chilly air returns for the weekend, weather service forecasts show.

Chances for snow showers are forecast Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday, also with highs in the low 30s.