Share this article

print logo
A traffic light hangs on the corner of Lower Terrace and Church Street in Buffalo earlier this winter during a windstorm. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)

Wind advisory posted Friday; gusts up to 50 mph possible

|Published |Updated

Another gusty day is forecast across the Buffalo Niagara region Friday.

Winds rushing into the region behind a passing cold front could gust up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is posted through 8 p.m. for Erie County along with Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

"Winds of this magnitude may bring down a few tree limbs and result in isolated power outages," the weather service said.

Buffalo is the Windy City so far this year

Besides the gusty winds, forecasters said scattered showers are possible this afternoon. Daytime highs are forecast in the mid- to upper 40s.

Showers are forecast Friday night, then could give way to snow showers as temperatures dip below freezing overnight, the weather service said.

Winds are forecast to remain gusty – over 40 mph at times.

Unseasonably chilly air returns for the weekend, weather service forecasts show.

Chances for snow showers are forecast Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday, also with highs in the low 30s.

 

T.J. Pignataro – T.J. Pignataro has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News for more than 20 years and the environment and weather reporter since 2013. He holds a juris doctor degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School.
There are no comments - be the first to comment