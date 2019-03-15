Victim stable after being shot near Buffalo-Cheektowaga line

A 27-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot Thursday night near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of East Delavan Avenue and Fisher Street, the spokesman said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.