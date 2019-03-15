Share this article

Troopers 'out in full force' this weekend on St. Patrick's Day patrols

If you plan on drinking alcohol this St. Patrick's Day weekend, state police want to make sure you're not driving.

Troopers "will be out in force and highly visible," acting State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said in a statement Friday. The stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts are slated to continue through Monday.

Sobriety checkpoints, extra patrols and details targeting underage drinking are part of the plan. Troopers will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers using hand-held electronic devices.

During last year's St. Patrick's Day weekend enforcement, troopers across the state made 243 drunk-driving arrests and issued nearly 13,000 tickets.

Troopers urged revelers to have a plan on how to get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or using a taxi or ride-hailing service.

