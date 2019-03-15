Singer and Hallmark star Alicia Witt to perform in Buffalo

Actress Alicia Witt, one of the stars of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, will be sharing her musical talents in a performance at 8 p.m. May 3 at the Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.).

The singer, songwriter and pianist will be performing songs off her fourth release "15,000 Days" featuring the single "Younger." The new EP is the follow-up to Witt's last release "Revisionary History," a collection of vintage-inspired songs produced by songwriter Ben Folds.

Witt started playing classical piano when she was 7. Soon after that, she began her acting career in the David Lynch epic "Dune." She has since had recurring roles on such TV series as "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Nashville" and "The Walking Dead" and movies including "Two Week's Notice" and "Mr. Holland's Opus."

On the Hallmark channels, Witt has starred in at least 10 holiday movies including "Mistletoe Inn," "A Very Merry Mix-Up" and "A Christmas List" and added her vocal talents to two of her other Hallmark movies, "Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" ("Christmas Miracle") and the title track to "I'm Not Ready for Christmas."

Tickets for the Rec Room show are $20 advance, $25 day of show. VIP tickets are $45 and include admission, a pre-show meet-and-greet plus a picture and autograph signing. Tix are available through AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone at 893-2900 or visit the After Dark’s office at 630 Elmwood Ave. For more information, visit aliciawittmusic.com