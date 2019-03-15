Sinatra, Pawlik seek variances for Jefferson Avenue office building

Developers Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik are seeking seven variances from the Green Code as part of their proposal to construct a three-story office building on Jefferson Avenue designed for nonprofits.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and Pawlik's CSS Construction want to erect the steel-frame building with surface parking on a combined 1.49-acre property at 1200 Jefferson. The planned 35,000-square-foot building would feature a brick, stone, fiber-cement siding and glass facade, with two entry towers and 104 parking spaces.

The developers are asking the Zoning Board of Appeals to approve variances for the width of both the building and the lot, the height of the building, as well as the amount of land that will be covered, the sideyard setback, the amount of windows along a corner of the building and parking.

Representatives said in documents filed with the ZBA that the variances are not substantial and would not have an "adverse impact" on the neighborhood. They acknowledged the 49-foot height could be reduced by removing the entry towers, but noted that those are "a design feature signaling where the entrances to the building are located."

The ZBA will consider the application at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Located between Northampton and Eaton streets, the proposed nonprofit hub was originally envisioned as a "medical mall" to serve the local community, in conjunction with Dr. Gregory Daniel's Nidus Development.

That $4.5 million project would have combined primary, pediatric, obstetric and other specialty medical practices. It also would have included some form of acute care for more serious conditions that don't require an emergency room visit as well as some fresh food and fitness offerings.

But that plan eventually grew too big for the site, so the developers decided to find a different location for the medical project.