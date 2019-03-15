Silver Hoops Classic set for March 23

The 22nd annual Silver Hoops Classic, four games featuring senior high school all-stars, will be held March 23 at City Honors High.

The program will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with a girls teams from the Buffalo Public Schools facing a team of Monsignor Martin Association stars.

At 1 p.m., the Buffalo Public Schools boys stars from small schools will face ECIC II.

The 2:30 p.m. game will have the Niagara Frontier League boys facing ECIC I.

At 4 p.m., the Buffalo Public Schools boy large schools stars will take on the Monsignor Martin All-Stars.

Tickets at $5 will be available at the door.