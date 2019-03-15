Sewage overflows reported at Niagara Falls, other WNY locations

Sewage overflowed into the Niagara River at Niagara Falls late Thursday and early Friday, according to the state's NY Alert notification system.

A pair of sewage overflows in Niagara Falls were reported Friday morning.

The discharges followed Thursday's warmup into the 60s that brought significant snowmelt and rain:

An estimated 457,100 gallons of untreated sewage was released into the river near the Rainbow Bridge late Thursday over a roughly two-hour period.

A second sewage overflow – about 1 million gallons of untreated waste and stormwater – discharged into the Lower Niagara River over a roughly 4.5-hour period late Thursday and early Friday.

The Niagara Falls Water Board, under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is making infrastructure and equipment upgrades at the Niagara Falls plant.

Other sewage discharges were reported in Kenmore, West Seneca and Grand Island, NY Alert notifications showed.