Seven city offices up for election in Tonawanda this year

Every Tonawanda Common Council seat and two citywide offices are on the ballot this year, but there are only three competitive races so far.

Council President Jenna Koch, a Democrat, is unopposed for re-election, as is Democratic 4th Ward Councilman David Mileham.

GOP 1st Ward Councilman Thomas Newman is endorsed for re-election against Democrat Colleen R. Perkins, a former councilwoman.

Democratic 2nd Ward Councilwoman Dawn Kammerdeiner is facing Republican candidate Blake Boyle, also a former councilman.

3rd Ward Councilman Mike Young isn't running again. Democratic former Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch is taking on former Mayor Ronald J. Pilozzi.

City Attorney S. Michael Rua is backed by both major parties. City Treasurer Joseph Hogenkamp isn't seeking re-election and Democrat William J. Reece is unopposed for the post.