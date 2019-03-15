Deaths Death Notices
SCHWANZ, James J.
SCHWANZ - James J. Of Eden, NY; March 12, 2019. Devoted husband of late Mary Louise (nee Kern); loving father of Mike, Robert, John (Colleen) Schwanz and Carolyn (Doug) Wampler; brother of Edward (Paula), Mary (Al) Zydel, late Gracia Samson and George Schwanz; grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of three. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Sunday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 9:15 AM on Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
