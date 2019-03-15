Reporters' Notebook: March 15, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the weekend from the man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, born on this date in 1767, “There is no pleasure in having nothing to do; the fun is having lots to do and not doing it.”

MEATLESS – The Buffalo Vegan Society will host its first all-vegan St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. The menu, prepared by Albert’s Super Kitchen, includes Irish leek and potato soup, cheese and potato pierogi, green side dishes and cupcakes. Dinners are $25, $15 for kids 12 and under. There also will be Irish music, vendors and a cash bar. For tickets and info, visit buffaloveg.org.

SOUP TIME – Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a chowder sale at noon Saturday. Cost is $4 a quart. For advance orders, drop off a container early.

WELL-TRAVELED – Niagara Falls native Tim Donahue returns from Japan for a solo concert on an instrument he invented, the electric harp guitar, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. It’s free and open to the public.

The Friends of Vienna will present a concert featuring University at Buffalo professors Leanne Darling on viola and Jonathan Golove on cello, accompanied by Berlin-based violinist Kathrein Allenberg, for a program of Mozart and Beethoven at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $12, $5 students.

