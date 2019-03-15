Randaccio Builder enters Phase III of its Harris Hill Commons

Randaccio Builder is closing out Phase II and beginning Phase III of its Harris Hill Commons custom patio home development off Harris Hill Road in Clarence.

Located at 5021 Anfield Road, the new ranch model — The Arlington I — is complete and ready for touring by those seeking a patio home lifestyle.

Randaccio offers ranch and two story plans with eight different layout options, including two- and three-bedrooms, a first floor master suite, a third car garage option and more. In short, plans can be customized to homeowners’ tastes, preferences and budget.

The Arlington I ranch layout is 1,923 square feet. A covered front porch opens into the foyer area where there is a space that could be used as a formal dining area or den.

The great room to the back is open to the kitchen. The gas burning fireplace on the back wall is flanked by two windows. What’s unique about the fireplace is that its remote control allows homeowners to increase the temperature of the great room, while keeping the rest of the house cooler, like in the bedrooms.

Flooring throughout the main living spaces is hardwood, with carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in the baths. Ceilings are nine feet, giving the rooms a nice airy feel. A step ceiling in the formal dining room and master bedroom provide nice decorative details.

Two bedrooms are located on one side of the home’s layout, separated by a common full bath in between with a tub/shower arrangement.

On the other side of the great room is the kitchen/eating area. Classic white subway tiles and white cabinets are set off by darker granite countertops. Another unique feature is the farmhouse sink set in the kitchen island, which can also accommodate seating.

A Kitchenaid dishwasher, disposal and microwave are built in. Homeowners add a refrigerator and choice of either gas or electric stove. The adjacent dinette looks out over the backyard. A door leads to the covered patio, making summer entertaining easy.

A good-sized first floor laundry is located off the kitchen, near the mudroom and garage entrance, convenient for loading and unloading groceries, etc. Also here is a handy big closet.

The large master bedroom, with an equally large walk-in closet, is located on the other side of the main living area for privacy. The master bath includes a dual sink vanity and large walk-in shower with glass doors.

While the ranch plan is large in itself, the fully insulated basement could be finished to add more living space.

Standard features of these Randaccio patio homes include a 30-year architectural roof, reinforced foundation with 8-foot basement ceiling height, Pella windows, a Carrier gas furnace/air conditioner, insulated steel garage door, Navien tankless water heater, an energy recovery ventilator, Kohler plumbing fixtures and Moen faucets, concrete driveway, underground sprinklers and more.

The patio home community features low taxes and a homeowners association which provides homeowners with a low- or no-maintenance lifestyle.

Randaccio plans range in size from 1,700 to 2,400 square feet. There are several lots available in Phase II, and the builder will begin Phase III this spring, with some lots available in cul-de-sacs.

Harris Hill Commons is located just minutes from the conveniences of Transit Road, yet it maintains a very rural feel due to the extensive green space, a large lake and wooded lots.

The Arlington model at 5021 Anfield starts at $489,000. To tour, contact Eric Christensen at 830-4598 or eric.christensen@randacciobuilder.com or visit open houses on Sundays, 1 to 3 p.m. Randaccio Builder can also custom build a home on your lot. Its Windsor Ridge South single family home development in Lancaster does also have lots available. Visit randacciobuilder.com for details.