Police warn of 'persistent stranger' who approached girl near East Ferry and Fillmore

Police are warning the public about a "persistent stranger" in a white work van who approached a Buffalo student twice Friday on East Ferry Street.

The girl told her school administrators and police that she was walking along Fillmore Avenue after getting off the 13 bus on East Ferry Street when a van pulled up and a man inside asked her age. He sped off when she didn't respond. The van circled back at which point the girl called her mother on a cellphone. The man drove off again.

The man was described as a black man about 30 years old with a "medium beard and medium-high unkempt hair." He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up. He was in a white work van that had a ladder on top. The van had a green and orange sticker on it.