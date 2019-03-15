Police increase patrols around Buffalo area mosques following New Zealand massacre

Police and state troopers are increasing patrols around mosques in the Buffalo area as well as across the state following mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand Friday morning that have left at least 49 people dead.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols around the state's mosques and houses of worship "as a precaution."

"At a time of great division, we will stand up to hate in all its forms and do everything in our power to protect the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said his department has been in contact with the FBI and that there no specific threats locally.

Buffalo police officers will be "highly visible" around mosques in the city, Lockwood said.