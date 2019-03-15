Pembroke man killed in collision with tractor-trailer

A Pembroke man died Thursday in a collision with a tractor-trailer, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened at 3:06 p.m. near 352 Main Road, along Route 5 in Pembroke.

The driver who died – identified by authorities as Wayne A. Striewing – was heading west and crossed over into the eastbound lane where his crossover SUV was struck by the rig. Striewing, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies have not said what may have caused Striewing to drive into the path of the tractor-trailer. The cause is under investigation.

The driver of the rig was identified as Raymond L. Bennett, 56, of Winona, Mo.