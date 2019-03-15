Canalside packet boat construction takes step forward

The Buffalo Maritime Center on Thursday unveiled a middle section of the replica of a historic packet boat it will build at Canalside.

The process, called lofting, is the first step toward building the wooden boat that will eventually be done in a wooden barn structure constructed by Erie Canal Harbor Development.

"The interactive construction of the replica boat will be a new driver for tourism over the next several years, and an important part of our efforts to celebrate the bicentennial of the canal and our amazing history,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who attended the event at the Buffalo Maritime Center.

Visitors will be able to watch the building of the vessel. Construction is expected to take three years.