NUNN - Ernestine (nee Myles)

March 10, 2019. Friends may call at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral home, inc., Saturday March 16, 2019 from 12 Noon - 5 PM, where the family will be present to receive friends on Monday, March 18th, from 12 Noon - 1 pm. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuenralhome.com