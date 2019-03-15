Niagara hockey begins next AHA series at Air Force Friday

Staying close to home is an important aspect in the postseason.

After a thrilling three-game series victory at home over rival Canisius, the Niagara Purple Eagles will travel over 1,500 miles to Colorado Springs to meet Air Force in the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals. A win in the best-of-three series and they will be the local team in next weekend’s semifinals at Harborcenter.

It will be the second series in Colorado for Niagara this season. The teams split the two-game series at Air Force in late October. In the first game, five different players scored as the Purple Eagles (14-8-5) scored a 5-0 shutout aided by Brian Wilson’s 39 saves in goal. The Falcons

(16-13-5) took a 2-1 win the following evening.

Junior defenseman Noah Delmas leads Niagara with 38 points, including a team-high 24 assists. Delmas picked up two goals and two assists in the first round win over Canisius. Entering this weekend, Delmas’ 38 points are the fifth-most for a defenseman in the country.

Freshman forward Ludwig Stenlund has the most goals for the Purple Eagles with 20 and is second to Delmas with 36 points. Stenlund was named to the league’s all-rookie team earlier this week after leading all freshmen in goals.

Wilson has seen the bulk of the action in net this season with a 2.86 goals against average and .905 save percentage in 30 games.

All three games are scheduled for 9 p.m. starts at Cadet Ice Arena.