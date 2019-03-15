Niagara County plans to borrow $4.5 million to cover landfill with artificial turf

Niagara County plans to cover a 19-acre landfill with a specialized type of artificial turf, part of a $4.5 million cap repair and monitoring project. The County Legislature will vote Tuesday on borrowing the money.

Dawn M. Timm, director of the Refuse Disposal District, said all vegetation will be removed from atop Landfill 1, one of three closed county landfills in Lockport. It contains a mix of municipal and industrial waste.

The county could save $900,000 by using ClosureTurf instead of installing 2 feet of new soil and planting grass, Timm said. The county faces a Dec. 1 state deadline to repair the cap. The project also includes demolition of a maintenance shop and installation of two leachate storage tanks on the east and west sides of the landfill.