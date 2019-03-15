MONTAGUE, David J.

March 13, 2019, of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Conrad). Dearest father of Pamela (Raj) Thanki, Pete, Mark and Kevin Montague. Dear brother of Mary (Rodney) Rudich and the late Lorne, Jr. (Carolyn) and Patricia (Thomas) Urquhart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 AM at Annunciation Church, Elma. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to People, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com