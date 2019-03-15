Share this article

Custom Crews Inc., 6111 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, was the scene of an industrial accident March 15, 2019. (Thomas J. Prohaska/The Buffalo News)

Man flown to ECMC after Lockport industrial accident

A worker was injured Friday afternoon after a heavy piece of equipment fell on him at Custom Crews Inc. on Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport.

Allan J. Pichey, 57, of Lockport, suffered a leg injury and was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

A partially disassembled Microtraxx Culvert Cleaning unit fell on Pichey at about 12:07 p.m., according to a news release. He and another male employee were working on the unit when a large component, weighing several tons, shifted and fell, pinning Pichey to the concrete floor of the company's garage.

Custom Crews specializes in culvert and drainage cleaning and utility construction, according to its website.

 

 

