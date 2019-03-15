Letter: Spring’s arrival could use some help with trash cleanup

Spring is finally upon us. I take my first walk without the burdensome winter jacket and boots. The air is fresh, the birds are chirping, the grass is greening, flowers are struggling toward the sunlight through the last vestiges of snow and … beer cans and bottles, tires and plastics of all kinds.

Peeps won’t even pick up garbage in front of their own houses. Can’t the county use some of the huge population of nonviolent criminals who yearn to be free for the day to pick this trash up? Beer cans would pay for gas.

Andy Halsey

Eden