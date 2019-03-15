Letter: Rap music lyrics, lifestyle sends the wrong message

Rap music going back to the 1970s has set a standard for vile, dehumanizing sexual and violent behaviors. Endless use of the “n” word in angry vitriol has become the norm. And no one has the nerve to challenge.

Some years ago, journalist Juan Williams was interviewing Condoleezza Rice on TV. He asked her what she thought about rap. She gave a little laugh and said “I’m too old, I don’t listen to rap.”

Williams gave her a pass and let it go. OK fine, I would have done the same thing for that gracious, good woman. But what we have is the pathetic defense that rap somehow celebrates a culture or reflects truth which is the rationale of those who want to perpetuate angry, intimidating edginess.

Rap’s vulgar lyrics especially hurt vulnerable and impressionable youth by normalizing its ugly message that sex is synonymous with brutality and has nothing to do with love or intimacy.

For those artists who created hip hop energetic, percussive music with intense but not profane-filled phraseology i.e., Stevie Wonder, thank you. Maybe parents will find their courage and meet their responsibility. It’s as simple as “no rap music in our home.”

David Casassa

Buffalo