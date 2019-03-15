Letter: Pelosi should step down if she skips impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks that there isn’t a compelling reason to impeach Donald Trump.
Even without the Mueller Report there is evidence of fraud, obstruction of justice, campaign financing violations and, yes, collusion with Russia to sway the election.
If Pelosi is going to stand in the way of the thorough investigation that impeachment would bring, then House Democrats need to remove her as their leader.
Steve Clancy
East Amherst
Share this article