Letter: JUUL says state buyers should be age 21 and up

We applaud the The Buffalo News’ support for raising the purchasing age for tobacco products, including vapor products, to 21 in New York.

Our mission is to improve the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes, because smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death.

In New York, 28,200 adults die from smoking-related illnesses annually, which is why we believe it is critical adult smokers have access to a true alternative to combustible cigarettes.

The fact it has taken off with youth is appalling to us.

Many of us at JUUL Labs are parents and know that strong action is required.

We recently implemented an aggressive action plan overhauling our business with renewed focus on limiting youth access, appeal and use of JUUL products.

Backing Tobacco 21 legislation is another vital step, as we believe it will take the industry and lawmakers working together to solve this urgent problem.

Ashley Gould

Chief Administrative Officer

JUUL Labs,