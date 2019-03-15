Letter: Building wind turbines helps ensure the future

There is no peer-reviewed scientific evidence that wind turbines cause adverse health effects. In fact, there are more than 20 such studies that refute those claims.

World Health Organization findings confirm that there is no evidence that wind turbine noise affects health. This is in line with evidence at wind farms throughout the globe. Despite repeated studies, the WHO itself admits in its Environmental Noise Guidelines that “very little evidence is available about the adverse health effects of continuous exposure to wind turbine noise.”

Claims that wind farms cause global warming and deforestation are ridiculous. Wind farm development leaves 98 of habitats undisturbed, unlike the fossil fuel industry. Wind turbines also generate electricity with zero carbon emissions and repay their carbon footprints within six months of their decades-long lifespans. The American Wind Energy Association reports that electricity generated from wind turbines avoided an estimated 189 million tons of carbon pollution in 2017, actually helping human health and saving $8 billion in public health spending.

Wind turbine technician is America’s fastest-growing job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Universities across the country are offering training programs, including five schools in New York. Over 100,000 people work in the U.S. wind industry, and thousands more work in close proximity to turbines, all with no ill-health effects. Wind energy is necessary to reach renewable energy goals, and it is benefitting the environment and human health. We need the turbines to be built! It is our best hope for the future!

Christine Loss

Albion