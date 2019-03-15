Jamestown woman charged with child endangerment after kids found home alone

A Jamestown woman faces child endangerment charges after police said she left four kids at home while she went to pick up an intoxicated friend and walk around a Walmart store with him.

Officers were called at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Baker Street, Jamestown police said in a news release.

Police said they determined Ciara L. Raynor left the children alone when she went to pick up the friend in Falconer. Raynor, 32, was charged with four counts of child endangerment and taken to the city jail, police said.