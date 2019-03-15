JACOBS, Janet S. (Seitz)

March 14, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Bruce Jacobs. Dearest mother of Kevin (Jennifer) Jacobs. Cherished grandmother of Emma and Nicholas. Dear sister of the late Raymond (late Edna) Seitz and Maryellen (late Rom) Orgain. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 at St. John Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to The Greenfields. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com