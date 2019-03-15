Injured driver charged with DWI after Jamestown collision

A Chautauqua County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision Thursday night in Jamestown, police said.

Officers responding to the scene on Maple Street at about 8:10 p.m. were told one of the vehicles had left the area and followed a trail of fluids leaking from the fleeing vehicle, Jamestown police said in a news release.

A short distance away, police found Kimberly D. Wilson behind the wheel and injured. She was taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital for treatment and then to the city jail.

Wilson, 30, of Kennedy, was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license and moving unsafely from a lane, police said.

The news release did not include any information about the condition of the other driver or vehicle.