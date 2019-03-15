ILLY, James A.

ILLY - James A. March 12, 2019, age 79, of Cheektowaga, formerly of Tonawanda. Brother of June (Roger) Burgler; uncle of Roger J. Burgler; great-uncle of Justin Burgler. Also surviving is his schnauzer, Heidi. There is no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the S.P.C.A. are preferred. Mr Illy had been employed in the office at Columbus McKinnon Corp. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com