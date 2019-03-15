GM Lockport plant's next director leaves company

General Motors' Lockport plant still needs a new director.

Konstantinos Katakis, who was scheduled to take over leadership of the plant, has instead left the company, a GM spokesman said.

Katakis had been the director of a GM plant in Silao, Mexico, and was designated to replace William Tiger, who retired earlier this year. Dan Hesch, the assistant plant manager, has been filling in since Tiger's retirement.

The GM Lockport components plant is one of the region's largest manufacturers, with 1,400 employees.