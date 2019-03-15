Gary Lewis and Terry Sylvester headline '60s concert

Two rock acts who sold records by the millions in the 1960s will perform at the Tralf Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on April 6.

Gary Lewis & The Playboys and Terry Sylvester of the Hollies will perform at the WECK Radio’s '60s Celebration.

Lewis’s first hit song, "This Diamond Ring," was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard record sales charts in 1965, knocking the Beatles off the top spot. His next song, "Count Me In," charted at No. 2. Lewis, the son of the late comic Jerry Lewis, was named Cashbox magazine’s male vocalist of the year in 1965.

Sylvester was elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his work with the Hollies, one of the most popular British Invasion bands of the 1960s. Sylvester also played with the British bands The Swinging Blue Jeans and the Escorts, a band which often opened for the Beatles.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and the Tralf box office at 852-2860.