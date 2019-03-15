Olean coach retires after 83-63 loss to Glens Falls

It’s the end of the road for Olean and its longtime boys basketball coach Jeff Anastasia. Unbeaten Olean lost to Glens Falls 83 to 63 before an estimated 3,000 at Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena in Binghamton Friday, March 15, 2019. That’s because the star known throughout most of the state as JGIII performed like a man on a mission. As a result, II-Glens Falls will be playing for the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class B championship on Saturday.