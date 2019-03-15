Subscribe Today
UB women 82, Central Michigan 77
Buffalo Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) scores two points over Central Michigan center Reyna Frost (13) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates with her team in the locker room after beating Central Michigan.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Central Michigan center Reyna Frost (13) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Central Michigan guard Presley Hudson (3) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack talks to her team during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Former University at Buffalo women's basketball standout Stephanie Reid cheers on her former team in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Bulls' bench reacts to a score in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Theresa Onwuka (11) scores two points over Central Michigan guard Presley Hudson (3) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) is fouled by Central Michigan center Reyna Frost (13) in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Theresa Onwuka (11) scores two points over Central Michigan guard Presley Hudson (3) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) rebounds the ball away from Central Michigan forward Kyra Bussell (50) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) scores two points over Central Michigan center Reyna Frost (13) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls fans react to a score in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is all smiles heading to the locker room after beating Central Michigan 82-77 to advance to the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) scores two points over Central Michigan guard Anika Weekes (5) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) flexes her muscles after beating Central Michigan.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) rebounds the ball away from Central Michigan forward Kyra Bussell (50) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack calls in plays from the bench in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) scores two points over Central Michigan center Reyna Frost (13) in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) drives to the basket against Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly (1) in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates with her team in the locker room.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) drives to the basket.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls players congratulate forward Summer Hemphill (0) after stealing the ball late in the game in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates with her team in the locker room.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates with her team in the locker room.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates with her team in the locker room after beating Central Michigan.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) scores two points over Central Michigan guard Maddy Watters (4) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls fans cheer on their team in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bulls forward Courtney Wilkins (12) knocks the ball away from Central Michigan guard Presley Hudson (3) while she drives to the basket in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 32
Friday, March 15, 2019
Buffalo Bulls beat Michigan Chippewas 82-77 to advance to the MAC Championship.
UB women advance to MAC championship with 82-77 win over Central Michigan
