Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Buffalo Sabres 0
Buffalo's Casey Mittelstadt shoots. The Buffalo Sabres hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Evan Rodrigues and Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson both try to come up with a frantic puck.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Johan Larsson and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby stay in the game at ice level.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Vladimir Sobotka looks to pass the puck in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Vladimir Sobotka looks for the pass in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Evan Rodrigues and Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin battle near the boards in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin looks to pass.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Casey Mittelstadt shoots.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Casey Nelson skates down to protect his side in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Casey Nelson skates down to protect his side in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Pittsburgh's Garrett Wilson sends Buffalo's Johan Larsson into the bench in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
NHL Linesmen Tim Nowak, a Maryvale High School and SUNY Buffalo State graduate officiates his last game in his hometown.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Ristolainen goes airborne in front of Pittsburgh's Jared McCann in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Conor Sheary looks to pass.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jeff Skinner shoots in front of Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Tage Thompson chases the puck.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Alexander Nylander tangles with Pittsburgh's Dominik Simon near the boards in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Alexander Nylander breaks with the puck in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 19
Friday, March 15, 2019
The Pittsburgh Penguins destroyed the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
