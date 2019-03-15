Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Shrine Circus returns to Fairgrounds
The Hamid Circus Shrine Elephants perform one of their final shows before retiring during the 73rd annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Flying Cortes perform aerial acrobatics on the trapeze.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ringmaster Peter Sturgis tips his hat to the crowd.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Johnny Rockett swings from a giant wrecking ball during a funny sketch.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Patch the clown performs with a giant hammer.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Dynasty Duo, featuring Tyler and Daniella, performs high above the ground.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Daniella twirls high above the ground.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Hamid Circus Performing Tigers leap through a flaming hoop.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Hamid Circus Shrine Elephants perform one of their final shows before retiring.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Hamid Circus Shrine Elephants perform one of their final shows before retiring.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
James Hamid and Shane Hansen juggle giant cubes.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Ismailia Shrine Clowns perform a sketch.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Hamid Circus Performing Tigers perform.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Zander Travale, 3, has his face painted like a tiger.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mopsy the clown entertains during the intermission.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The clown Mr. Fix It juggles to entertain the crowd during intermission.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The clown At.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Siren the clown entertains during the intermission.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Johnny Rockett does a comic routine.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Miss Ysabella performs with hoops.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Shrine Circus Starlets perform acrobatic maneuvers atop a rope.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The acrobatic clown Johnny Rockett does a bit on a treadmill.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tteven Del Monte performs inside the Wheel of Destiny.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Johnny Rockett is introduced at the end of the show.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Buffalo Sabres 0
Caring for Zeke: Family, faith and love
UB women 82, Central Michigan 77
Smiles at Mental Health Advocates of WNY in Rich's
Looking back at the Broadway Market
Smiles at the Dockside 5th Anniversary
Smiles at Taste of Education in Salvatore's
MAC Championship Quarterfinals: Buffalo Bulls 82, Akron Zips 46
Photo:
1
/ 25
Friday, March 15, 2019
The 73rd annual Shrine Circus returns to the Event Center at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Shows continue through this weekend.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article