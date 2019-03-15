Caring for Zeke: Family, faith and love

Chris and Sarah Sardina of the Allegany County Town of Fillmore already had eight children of their own when they decided to foster, and then adopt a severely disabled baby they named Ezekiel, which means "God strengthens." Chris said the other kids, who help with Zeke's care, "just fell in love" with their new brother. Friends often ask about the family's decision to adopt Zeke,"Why? Why would you want this?" The answer is, they love him. They accept him as he is.