Ezekiel was born, badly brain-damaged, to a homeless and drug-using mother and was cared for by three sets of guardians in his first year before Sarah and Christopher Sardina of Fillmore took him in as a foster child before formally adopting him. The family calls him Zeke.
Christopher and Sarah Sardina were a family of 10 - all but two still living at home - when they decided to adopt Zeke. In front are Henry, 13, Zeke and Jonah, 8. In back are Eden, 4, Simon, 15, Heidi, 17, and Lily, 18.
Sarah Sardina gazes into Zeke's eyes hoping to see the slightest improvement. She says they named him "Ezekiel" because it means "God will strengthen." Zeke wears glasses strapped to his head now because the Sardinas discovered he's not blind after all, just extremely nearsighted.
Christopher pitches in to help with Zeke after he arrives home from work. He said the children "just fell in love" when Zeke first came into their lives. Zeke's seizures stopped after the Sardinas began caring for him.
Jonah, 8, plays with Zeke before catching the bus to school in the morning.
Eden Sardina, 4, recently told one of Zeke's therapists how happy she is to have Zeke in her family, saying, "We get to keep him now forever and ever." She likes to sit near Zeke in his special chair.
Zeke lies on a cushion as Candy Hodnet, a visiting physical therapist starts treatment in the living room of his home. Thanks to the therapy, Zeke has learned to respond to more verbal cues and is developing some independent movement.
Sarah works with Zeke while Christopher hugs Eden. One month shy of his 3rd birthday, Zeke weighs 31 pounds.
Sarah checks her appointment book as she waits in a warm hallway. Taking Zeke to his medical appointments and therapy sessions is a full-time job.
Zeke's vision therapist at the Olmsted Center for Sight introduces him to a wall of colored illuminated marbles to try and stimulate his tactile discrimination and exercises his tracking and focus ability.
Kimberly Lipinski, an occupational therapist, works with Zeke at an Orchard Park facility that is part of the O'Shei Children's Hospital outpatient program. The sights, sounds and physical motion of water therapy are meant to stimulate Zeke's senses and help him develop better motor control.
Between medical appointments, Sarah pushes Zeke through a Tim Hortons Coffee and Bake Shop on Sheridan Drive in Amherst, briefly stopping for lunch. Zeke was fed through his gastrostomy tube and Sarah had enough time to eat a chicken wrap. People often stop Sarah and Zeke to say hello.
Zeke is always front and center as the Sardina family and friends cheer during a Houghton Academy basketball game. The entire family takes turns holding him.
In the Conventus building in Buffalo, Eden, 4, often helps her mother Sarah on the many visits to Buffalo therapy sessions. Calling for the elevator is one of her favorite responsibilities.
Eden watches her brother Zeke very briefly as her mother Sarah signs paperwork a few feet away at the Conventus building in Buffalo.
Physical therapist Dawn Shaflucas finishes up paper work in the Conventus building in Buffalo during a Kinesio Tape therapy session. Sarah and Eden, 4, prepare Zeke for leaving the appointment.
Sarah and Christopher maneuver Zeke in his special chair through a narrow doorway for a feeding. The couple is contemplating modifications to their home as Zeke grows. Eventually, carrying him up and down the stairs will not be possible.
The Sardinas prepare to leave Sunday service at Houghton Wesleyan Church. Henry, 13, is at left. Four-year-old Eden tries to get her father's attention while 8-year-old Jonah tries to get Zeke to smile.
At the Sardina family home, Zeke rests on a sofa under the watchful eyes of the family. Where many predicted he might never hold up his own head, Zeke can now sit up with limited help. Zeke can eat. He makes a range of sounds, not just shrieks of pain. And he uses his legs more often.
Heidi, 17, helps in the kitchen, as Eden, 4, shows off her sailboat project and Sarah regulates Zeke's G-tube feeding infusion.
The Sardina family enjoys Sunday brunch after church. When doctors first diagnosed Zeke, they said he would never be able to swallow. Zeke now enjoys food, though eating is a slow process. After his last hospitalization, doctors inserted a feeding tube.
Sarah recalls a painful visit to the pediatric unit at HighPointe nursing home, where Zeke might have gone had they not adopted him. Severely disabled children "feel the same lack of love as anyone who has all their abilities," Sarah said. "The lack of stability and love is what's really crippling."
Chris and Sarah Sardina of the Allegany County Town of Fillmore already had eight children of their own when they decided to foster, and then adopt a severely disabled baby they named Ezekiel, which means "God strengthens." Chris said the other kids, who help with Zeke's care, "just fell in love" with their new brother. Friends often ask about the family's decision to adopt Zeke,"Why? Why would you want this?"
The answer is, they love him. They accept him as he is.
