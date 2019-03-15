FENAR, Santina "Sandy" (Aliberti)

FENAR - Santina "Sandy" (nee Aliberti)

March 13, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony Fenar; dear mother of Lewis (Susan), Stephen (Penny), Ann Fenar, and Carolyn (Jim) Pilarz; loving grandmother of Eric, Erin, Christopher, Justin, Nicole, and Jessica; great-grandmother of Layla; sister of Fortunato "Leonard" Aliberti, Nina (late Joseph) Bargnesi, and Salvatrice "Sally" (Edward) Wierzbowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Saturday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish at 9:30. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com