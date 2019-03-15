Fashion Friday: Meet shop owner Pamela Miskey

Name: Pamela Miskey, 63.

Who she is: Owner for 38 years of Tis the Season Gift Shoppe, 15 Lincoln Road, Snyder, which specializes in seasonal decor, women's clothing and accessories, and locally crafted Buffalo-themed products. Before opening the shop, she was an assistant administrator at a local nursing home and had little retail experience except working at L.L. Berger, the former upscale department store.

"They taught me how valuable customer service is, and I carried that into my own business," said Miskey, who worked from age 16 through college in the gift-wrapping department at the store's Northtown Plaza location in Amherst.

What she's wearing: Ivory-colored lace tunic from the 1960s, which belonged to her mother, the late Trude Miskey; black-and-white polka-dotted Magic Pantz from her shop (one size is designed to fit 2-16; they also come in a plus-size option that fits 1x-3x); pearls; three rings, including a Judith Ripka design; four bracelets, including a David Yurman design; earrings from Judith Ripka; pointed-toe mules from Brighton; Kelly green leather handbag; and two favorite makeup products – scarlet red Cruella velvet matte lip pencil and IT CC+ cream with SPF 50.

Signature piece: "I usually have a heart on somewhere because my mother's birthday was Valentine's Day. It might be a ring, a necklace, a blouse – I have lots of hearts," she said.

Fashion statement: "I love vintage, I love lace, but I also like comfort. My fashion has changed over the years. I'm not going to suffer for fashion. A 2½-inch heel is as high as I'll go," said Miskey, who has modeled through the years, beginning in the third grade and continuing until about 10 years ago.

Last purchase: A pair of flat slides by I.N.C International Concepts purchased at Macy's and embellished with shimmering beaded bows.

In the market for: "I'm always in the market for shoes. I love shoes – and jewelry," she said.

