Erie Community College president addresses enrollment concerns

Erie Community College President Dan Hocoy cited the decline in high school graduates and low unemployment rates as factors in the community college's lower enrollment figures.

Appearing before the County Legislature on Thursday, Hocoy said the college's enrollment decline is comparable to that of the community colleges in Niagara and Monroe counties.

A county Comptroller's Office report showed a 30 percent decline in the college's enrollment to since 2010, from 15,000 to 10,500.

The college is attempting to address poor student retention rates through better student support and outreach, Hocoy said. Also, the college is pursuing new certificate programs in high-demand areas and more flexible course scheduling for working adults.

He pointed out that full-time tuition remained unchanged this year at $4,900, reserve funds are growing and the college has maintained a balanced budget. Tuition increased 48.5 percent until Hocoy became president in July 2017. There has been no tuition increase since his arrival.

