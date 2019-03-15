Editorial: It seems to us — The DiPietro solution, a forgetful traveler and they know what you want

Give the man credit for trying: Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora, is fed up not only with New York City’s political dominance of the state, but now with Republicans’ loss of the Senate. With November’s election, his party influences nothing in Albany.

But we suspect his solution will go nowhere fast. The Washington Times reports that DiPietro has filed a bill that would, somehow, keep New York intact while dividing it into three autonomous regions, each with its own governor and Legislature. But it would still be one state. Got it?

“Without New York City, the rest of this state will take off like a rocket,” he told the newspaper. “We’ll control our own resources, we’ll control the unfunded mandates that come from Albany on education, welfare reform, taxation, everything’s that geared toward New York City.”

What we will lose are the billions of tax dollars churned up in New York City’s financial district. Anyway, it’s an academic exercise that few are taking seriously. But it’s at least as interesting as hashing over the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

•••

How not to win the Mother of the Year award: A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight bound to Malaysia turned around shortly after takeoff last weekend after a frantic passenger reported that she had left her baby in the terminal at Jeddah.

“May God be with us. Can we come back?” the pilot asks air traffic controllers who, after some further discussion, give permission. “OK, head back to the gate,” a controller said. “This is totally a new one for us.”

We’re hoping that’s true.

•••

Is it just heightened efficiency or customer service run amok? Reports from the annual Shoptalk gathering in Las Vegas are that the store of the future will already know what you want when you walk in the door.

Between data-mining and facial recognition, merchants say they will be able to make shopping even more stressful — sorry, fun — by anticipating what any given customer is looking for.

Some of that already occurs online, of course. Talk about a new car at the wrong time, and see if the ads don’t start showing up on Facebook.

The old fears were that Big Brother — that is, an all-seeing government — would monitor us all from the delivery room to the graveyard. Turns out it’s just Alexa and friends.