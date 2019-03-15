Duplicate Bridge: March 16, 2019

Unit Games Week continues today and Sunday at participating local ACBL sanctioned clubs, with extra points awarded to winners at the unit level.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will play its Wearin’ of the Green Game as a Unit Game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The club now offers a separate section for players with fewer than 1,000 master points at its games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club offers extra points at all its games during the coming week at no extra cost .

• • •

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 166 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of March 4 to March 10

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – ACBL-wide Senior Game. North-south, A: Davis Heussler and Alan Greer, 57.92%; B/C: June Feuerstein and Mary Terrana, 55.83%; east-west, A: Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 62.50%; Judi Marshall and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 60.42%; B/C: Marilyn Sultz and Alex Miller, 45.42%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 59.72%; Sandi England and Ken Meier, 57.64%; B: Barbara Pieterse and Paula Kotowski, 55.79%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 51.16%; C: Usha Khurana and Ron Henrikson, 43.52%; east-west, A/B: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 59.26%; Gay Simpson and Pawan Matta, 56.94%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 50.23%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: Martha and John Welte, 63.89%; B: Ed Morgan and Mike Silverman, 59.72%; Dorothy May and Rita Sofia, 56.94%; Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 52.78%; C: Florence Boyd and Bill Boardman, 49.54%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Allen Beroza, 63.75%; Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 56.25%; B: John Kirsits and Ken Meier, 50.42%; Pawan Matta and Dale Anderson, 47.08%; C: Gay Simpson and Denise Slattery, 44.17%; east-west, A/B: Ron Henrikson and Bob Sommerstein, 60.83%; Florence Boyd and Bill Boardman, 52.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 59.58%; B: (tie) Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 57.08%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 58.33%; B: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 53.33%; Pawan Matta and Bill Boardman, 52.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 59.03%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 55.56%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 54.86%; B: (tie) Dorothy May and Gay Simpson, Ed Morgan and Ron Henrikson, 53.47%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. A: John Bava and Ed Morgan, 59.54%; B: (3-way tie) Lynn Witmer and Paul Morgante, Marcia Wright and Susan Cardamon, JoAnne Nover and Sandra Silverberg, 55.46%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A/B: (tie) Claire Gareleck and Gay Simpson, Mike Ryan and Bob Linn, 55.65%; C: Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 52.68%; east-west, A: Chris Urbanek and Saleh Fetouh, 53.57%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 53.27%; B: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 51.79%; John Bava and Stan Kozlowski, 47.92%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 56.30%; C: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Janie Polk, 48.57%; east-west, A: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.09%; B: Vince Taeger and Bill Rich, 59.82%; Sharon Wilcox and David Whitt, 58.56%; C: Rose Bochiechio and Rivona Ehrenreich, 44.96%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Bert Hargeshimer and Rajarshi Roy, 63%; Chris Urbanek and Henry Chudy, 58%; B: Art Morth and Bill Rushmore, 48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A/B: Judy Padgug and Kamil Bishara, 63.99%; C: Paul Morgante and Jim Gullo, 47.32%; east-west, A: Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, 59.52%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 55.36%; B: Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 53.57%; C: Sue Neubecker and Ten-Pao Lee, 53.27%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 58%; B: Sharon Benz and Paul Morgante, 53%; (tie) Kathy Pollock and Rajarshi Roy, Stan Kozlowski and Ten-Pao Lee, 49%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 68.45%; Dick and Pat Rasmus, 54.76%; John Feigl and Paul Zittel, 52.98%; Joe Miranda and Sandi England, 52.38%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Dian Petrov and Bob Linn, 76.50%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 50%; Gene Nowatniak and Bill Rich, 44.50%; east-west, Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 56.50%; Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 55%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 49%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 63.7%; Jack Cukierman and Sam Grossman, 54.2%; (tie) Jan O’Mara and Lance Pollock, Henry Chudy and Rajarshi Roy, 53.6%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Eugene Giorgini and Jim Lanzo, 60.23%; Gwilym Brick and Dian Petrov, 59.08%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 55.21%; (tie) Rajarshi Roy and Alex Ivanov, Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 49.44%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 60.42%; Walt Olszewski and Eleanor Whelan, 58.33%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 54.86%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Capen, 52.08%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 47.92%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 65%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 48%; east-west, Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 56%; B. J. McMath and Pat Truell, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 63%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 59%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Carol Greigo, 58.3%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 51%; east-west, Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 58.3%; Nick Leibovic and Dick Munschauer, 57.3%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Mary Jane Luce and Stan Kozlowski, 64%; Judy Thielman and Elaine Wegrzyn, 56%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 53%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 67.5%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 56.3%; Jack Lang and Bob Hilburger, 55%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com