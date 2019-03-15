Droney, Haskell earn News Athletes of Week

Basketball players Matt Droney of Olean and Danielle Haskell of Franklinville have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Droney had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Olean’s Far West Regionals victory over Section V’s Greece-Odyssey to help the Huskies remain undefeated.

The 6-5 senior leads the Huskies in both scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg).

Olean (25-0) meets Section II power Glens Falls (27-1) in today’s Class B state semifinals.

Droney collected 15,902 votes (42.01 percent) to edge Middle Early College basketball player Ja’kari Nettles, who earned 15,333 votes (40.51 percent). Other boys Prep Talk nominees included Tonawanda bowler Jon Kurdziel and Panama basketball player Jack Sperry. A total of 37,854 votes were cast in the boys poll.

Haskell scored 33 points in Franklinville’s 49-32 Far West Regionals victory over Section V’s Elba, leading the Panthers back to the Class D state semifinals for the second straight year.

Already a 2,000 point career scorer, she’s averaging 26.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.8 steals this season.

The Panthers (19-5) will face Section II’s Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons (15-8) this morning in the Class D state semifinals.

Haskell garnered a total of 24,746 votes (47.05 percent). Marisa Schuppenhauer of Maple Grove basketball had 23,489 votes (44.66 percent) with bowlers Sarah Radt of Orchard Park and Melissa Large of Tonawanda also picking up votes. A total of 52,592 votes for the girls poll were cast.

Both players are now entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.